Man Caught With Heroin In Sheriff's Office Parking Lot Heads To Trial

December 2, 2017

A Chelsea man caught with heroin while picking up his girlfriend from jail is headed to trial.



26-year-old Jeffrey Samuel Picklesimer is charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of narcotics less than 50 grams as a result of the October 2nd incident. He recently appeared for a hearing before 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader, who determined there was enough evidence to send the case to Livingston County Circuit Court.



Around 11:40pm the night of the incident, a 2003 Buick with all of the windows rolled down was seen waiting in the parking lot of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found Picklesimer reclined in the driver’s seat of the vehicle “passed out”. Even though temperatures that night were below 60 degrees, Sheriff Mike Murphy says Picklesimer was sweating and that it was difficult to wake him up.



Picklesimer told the deputy he was just sleeping while waiting to pick his girlfriend up, who was going to be released from jail that evening. Police then searched Picklesimer’s vehicle, where they discovered five full bindles of heroin and several empty ones.



Future court dates have not been scheduled at this time. (DK)

