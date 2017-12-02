Weekend Lane Closures Along US-23 Flex Route Could Be The Last

December 2, 2017

Weekend lane closures could be the last for area motorists traveling along the US-23 Flex Route.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises there will be rolling, single lane closures in both directions of US-23 stretching all the way to I-96, which are needed to complete pavement marking work.



Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kari Arend says good weather this weekend should allow crews to wrap up the work that needs to be done for final pavement markings along the corridor, which is one of the last items on the check list. She says M-DOT recognizes there has been some frustration for motorists since the Flex Route is not always in operation because of the lane closures but the end is close. After this weekend, Arend says the lane closures should be done and they can hopefully get the Flex Route operating in normal configuration and really put it into full operation to improve overall efficiency – meaning southbound for morning rush hour and northbound for the evening rush.



The goal of the system is to reduce congestion along the corridor and improve travel times, especially during key times of the day. Arend says that is happening and reducing commute times.



Since the traffic configuration is so new and motorists are still getting used to the system, Arend says it’s especially important they pay attention to the overhead signs. She notes if there’s a red “X” on the inside shoulder indicating it’s closed, then it is an enforceable action for anyone who drives in that lane – adding M-DOT is monitoring and watching the corridor 24-7 with its statewide operation center in Lansing. Facebook photo. (JM)