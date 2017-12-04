Conference Brings Together Early Childhood Education Proponents

A conference dedicated to early childhood education and trends gave participants an opportunity to connect, collaborate and learn together.



More than 1,000 professionals attended the 27th Annual Child Connect Regional Early Childhood Conference in November at the Howell High School campus. The conference was organized by Child Connect for Family Success, a non-profit that provides support, early childhood resources, education, training and other services to families and professionals. Each year, hundreds of teachers, program administrators, students and social workers choose from multiple presentations and exhibits to explore the latest trends and best practices in the early childhood field. The featured speaker at this year’s conference was Richard Cohen. He delivered an encouraging keynote address entitled “Heroes of our Time”, commending the audience for their important work with young children. After the keynote, participants attended their choice of 80 workshops during three interactive sessions and enjoyed lunch and networking with other professionals during this busy day of early childhood professional development.



Plans are already being shaped for next year’s conference, which will take place on November 10th, 2018 and feature Lisa Murphy. She is the founder and CEO of Ooey Gooey, Inc. and her mission is to assist in the transformation of the industry of early childhood education by offering the best workshops and trainings; and the most up to date materials and resources. (JM)