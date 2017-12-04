Fenton Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

December 4, 2017

A Genesee County man’s Powerball ticket purchase in Livingston County paid off last week.



41-year-old Edmond Nicaj, a father of six from Fenton, purchased the million dollar ticket at the Great Lakes Family Restaurant in Fowlerville. He matched all five white numbers drawn, to win the prize. Nicaj says he buys a Powerball ticket “every once in a while, and it really paid off this time." After checking his ticket and realizing he had won, Nicaj began jumping around, at which point his kids heard him and came running upstairs to check on him. He says they too then began jumping around, while his six-year-old asked how many zeros would be on his check.



Nicaj says he plans on paying off some bills, but will also set aside a large part of the money for each of his children. (JK)