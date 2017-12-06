Salvation Army Seeks Volunteer Bell Ringers This Saturday

December 6, 2017

Community volunteers are needed this weekend to help man red kettles throughout Livingston County and achieve something never done before.



The traditional sound of bells ringing out from red kettles is as much a part of the holiday season as snow on Christmas, midnight church services and presents under the tree. The red kettle season is one of the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising events, which brings in almost a third of the Livingston County Corps’ annual budget.



Money raised during the campaign helps the Army serve thousands in need each year in Livingston County through a wide array of programs including mentoring and education for kids, shelter for the homeless, energy assistance for the elderly and food for the hungry. However as many know, it takes an army to make that happen.



Each year, the Army asks busy do-gooders to volunteer their time at the red kettle. The local Corps has never had 100% volunteers for any particular day, and fills gaps with paid bell ringers. This year, the local Corps wants to change that and is challenging the community to help this Saturday. Officials say there are roughly 105 hours remaining this Saturday, which equates to 53 volunteers.



Volunteers can register for shifts online through midnight on Thursday through the link provided and select Saturday, December 9th. They can also sign up by calling or call the Corps at 517-546-4750 ext. 347. (JM)