Genesee County Commissioner Enters Plea

December 5, 2017

A Genesee County Commissioner from Fenton has entered a plea to resolve misdemeanor charges against him.



District 6 Commissioner Drew Shapiro had been charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and two counts of indecent language after police say he shouted ethnic slurs from his pontoon boat May 27th while on Silver Lake. He allegedly directed the remarks at an individual on shore who was dating his ex-fiancée.



In court Monday, he entered a guilty plea to a single count of indecent language. In exchange, the other counts were dropped. His sentence was also delayed for 11 months, which will allow him to have the case dismissed if he successfully completes probation. Shapiro said while he regretted the events that took place, he denied that what he said were ethnic slurs. (JK)