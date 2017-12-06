Holiday Hope For Kids To Bring Festive Party To Special Needs Children

December 6, 2017

Students from Huron Valley Schools are holding a special holiday party for disabled children around the area. Holiday Hope for Kids is an annual event held by Lakeland High School leadership children each year. Its mission is to bring holiday cheer to special needs kids.



For the party, LHS students decorate the gym in festive decorations and bring gifts for the young children who attend. Attendees will be treated to performances from the Lakeland band and choir, as well as get to spend the day coloring, playing games, and experience a special appearance from Santa Claus. More than 100 Lakeland High School students took part and raised around $4,000 in a bowling fundraiser to help pay for the event last month. In addition to paying for the party, the money will also be used to support many different student disability programs, students and families from across Oakland County, and several schools within the Huron Valley Schools district. The Holiday Hope for Kids event begins at 9:30am Thursday and runs until 1pm in the Lakeland High School Auxiliary Gym. (MK)