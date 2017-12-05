MSP Say Suspects Arrested In Snow Plow Thefts

December 5, 2017

Suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of snow plows from a business in Hartland Township.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post say one Livingston County man and one Oakland County man were arrested and lodged at the Livingston County Jail for possession of stolen property. The arrest is connected to the theft of eight Western Snow Plows that occurred in the early morning hours of November 20th at Beauchamp’s Retail Store on Old US-23. The business put out several advertisements and a reward for information leading to the location of the missing equipment and arrest of those responsible.



General Manager of Operations Ken Marone told WHMI they appreciate the community involvement in helping locate the plows within 35 miles of the facility – which he says was the result of tips, camera systems and a lot of really good police work. Marone says they’re really grateful authorities were able to track down the plows, saving the business a huge insurance. He noted Trooper Hammond really took the lead on the investigation and they’re grateful everyone put so much time and effort in. He added through multiple robberies in the past, they’ve been unsuccessful in recovering some equipment so it was really nice to have things work out this time around, get everything back and

get some people locked up. Marone added upgraded security systems have really paid dividends when it comes to helping monitor their buildings and people won't get away with just taking things anymore.



Police say several anonymous tips were received in regard to possible sighting of a light color blue or green truck pulling a trailer full of plows being sighted in close the morning of the theft. Employees at Beauchamp’s also located several social media ads displaying identical plows for sale and Craigslist ads were found on the internet displaying the plows for sale using the same photo. Police say suspects were development and LAWNET detectives assisted with surveillance.



A search warrant was obtained and executed at an address in Webberville and the eight stolen plows were recovered along with additional stolen property including several vehicles, construction equipment, trailers, and other miscellaneous items totaling over $250,000. Pending further investigation, police say the suspects are looking at additional charges. (JM)