Hartland Township Parks Projects Coming In Under Budget

December 7, 2017

The Hartland Township Board of Trustees reviewed the progress and financials of their long-designed parks project.



The numbers are coming in as work on both Heritage Park and Settler’s Park are nearing the end of their improvement projects. Township Manager James Wickman said they are coming in under budget. The project is on pace to come in at just over $1.56-million, which is $100,000 less than the Board allocated for it. New picnic pavilions and restroom facilities have already been constructed, along with improvements to the parking area at Heritage Park. The playground equipment is about all that remains to be completed at the two parks. Heritage Park is getting more of a tot lot, while Settler’s is being designed as more of a destination with larger equipment for kids to play on. The two playscapes will cost the township just over $220,000 and are scheduled to be installed as soon as spring weather allows. Public Works Director Bob West addressed the Board, stating that a much larger sum was anticipated there. The township also saved approximately $180,000 on construction costs, which more than helped offset higher-than-expected engineering fees.



A ribbon cutting for Heritage Park will take place during Winterfest towards the end of January. Once the playground is in, the Board will do the same for Settler’s. (MK)