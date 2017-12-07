Overnight Closures Planned Next Week On US-23

December 7, 2017

Motorists can expect a new detour along US-23 and overnight closures next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that there will be a full overnight closure along US-23 so crews can set the bridge beam at Joy Road that was previously damaged. Starting at 10pm on Tuesday, southbound US-23 between North Territorial Road and M-14 will be closed until 4am the following morning. M-DOT says a detour will be posted when the freeway is closed directing motorists westbound on North Territorial, southbound on Whitmore Lake Road, eastbound on Barton Drive to eastbound M-14, and then back to US-23.



In addition, Joy Road over US-23 also will be closed during the same time frame, 10pm Tuesday to 4am Wednesday, with a detour posted. After the beam has been set, M-DOT advises there will be a shoulder closure on southbound US-23 daily until December 15th. Finally, Joy Road will continue to have one lane open with a temporary signal for approximately one month until construction is complete on the bridge. (JM)