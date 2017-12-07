Brighton Vigil Will Mark Sandy Hook Anniversary

December 7, 2017

An event in Brighton this weekend will mark a sad anniversary approaching next week.



Next Thursday, December 14th will mark the fifth anniversary since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were shot to death. To mark the tragedy of that day and honor those who lost their lives, several community groups are coming together Sunday from 4-6pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Brighton for a candlelight vigil.



Among those putting together the gathering are the Livingston County chapter of Michigan Moms Demand Action, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence. Speakers will include the Rev. Yolanda Whiten, the Pastor at St. James AME church in Brighton; Minister Julie Brock of the Community Unitarian Universalists in Brighton, the Rev. Deon K. Johnson of St Paul’s Episcopal Church; gun violence survivor Lesley Schafer LeBrun, gun violence survivor and Survivor Engagement Lead at Everytown for Gun Safety, and Linda Brundage, executive director of Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence. Also expected to speak is Gretchen Whitmer, former Senate minority leader and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor.



The event is part of a nationwide tribute in partnership with the Newtown Foundation, Newtown Action Alliance, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Faiths United to Prevent Gun Violence, Organizing for Action, States United to Prevent Gun Violence, St Marks Episcopal Church, and Women's March. (JK)