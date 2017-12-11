Bench Memorializes Former Brighton DDA Director

December 11, 2017

A bench commemorating the man who was known as a visionary for what downtown Brighton has become has been installed in his memory.



The Brighton Art Guild worked with Hell Creek Forge on the project to memorialize former Downtown Development Authority Director Matt Modrack. Modrak came to Brighton in 2005 and was instrumental in helping shape the downtown area into what it has become. He was also known as an ardent supporter of the arts and as one who loved to sail. Modrack passed away in August 2016.



Brighton Art Guild member Sarah Grusin said they were honored to take on this project as it would reflect well on their organization, the city, and the man. She said Modrack was very important to the arts in Brighton and that the guild wanted to show him that they appreciated his caring and devotion.



The bench is made of marble and stone, with wood incorporated from one of Modrack’s sailboats. A brass plaque graces it that reads, “Sailor, Visionary, and Friend of the Arts.” The bench was installed Wednesday by blacksmith James Roth on the east side of the building at 202 West Main Street in Brighton. It faces the Mill Pond so that visitors can sit and rest on it while overlooking the city that Modrack helped shape. (Photo- James Roth, Facebook) (MK)