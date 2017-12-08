Fundraising Underway For 2018 Polar Plunge

December 8, 2017

Community members who will brave icy waters next month for a good cause have already begun raising funds for the yearly Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge.



The event is held annually to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan, which provides free sports programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Livingston County. Local individuals and teams have already begun fundraising for the event, which will be held on Saturday, January 27th. Participants of the Livingston County Polar Plunge will jump into Leith Lake, located behind Brighton High School.



Special Olympics Michigan will host 28 Polar Plunges in 2018, and over 200 athletes in Livingston County will benefit from the Brighton event. The pre-plunge party, registration, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities will be held inside the school’s gymnasium. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The parade of costumes and awards will begin at 1:30 p.m.



A link to more information and registration details can be found through the link below. (JK)