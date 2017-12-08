Lyon Township Accepting Letters To Santa

December 8, 2017

Children in Lyon Township have a convenient location to get in touch with the man in red this Christmas season.



Lyon Township is once again serving as a drop off point for letters to Santa Claus. The municipality invites children to come in and drop off letters in a special mailbox set up in the lobby of the Lyon Township Municipal Center, located on Grand River.



Letters to Santa can be dropped off during normal business hours. Officials say if a child would like to receive a response, then they should make sure to include a mailing address on the letter. Photo: Lyon Township. (JM)