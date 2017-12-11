Lyon Township Gets New Fire Engine

It’s out with the old and in with the new for the Lyon Township Fire Department.



Bids were sought in the fall to replace the Lyon Township Fire Department’s aging Engine 1. Two were received and reviewed by a committee, with a recommendation to award the bid to Pierce at a cost of $685,444. The recommendation and purchase was approved by the Lyon Township Board. The company was said to be selected for their favorable pricing, reduced cost for paying in full, performance history and customer service.



The engine carries 1,000 gallons of water with an additional 40 gallons of foam to help make rural operations more functional. It’s said to mirror the capabilities of a tanker, and has a larger water tank than most engines. The engine also has a booster line that can be used for grass fires, trash fires, small fires, and exposure to cancer causing agents. Officials said another important safety factor on the engine was the amount of both emergency lighting and scene lighting. Photo from Lyon Township newsletter shows what the new engine will look like prior to any graphics being added. (JM)