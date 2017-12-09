American Legion Post 141 To Host 36th Annual Christmas Day Dinner

December 9, 2017

An annual Christmas Day dinner in Howell welcomes anyone needing a hot meal or good conversation.



The 36th annual dinner on December 25th will be held at the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 at M-59 and Grand River Avenue in Howell Township. From noon to 4 pm, a free, traditional Christmas dinner will be available in-house at the Post for anyone in need of a hot meal or good company. Fellow veteran organizations and volunteers will also prepare, serve and deliver to the “Meals on Wheels” seniors who are on the county nutrition program and to shut-ins across the area.



Officials say dishwashers during the day and help with clean up are welcome, and a volunteer sign-up sheet is available at the American Legion Post. Reservation information and details on how to schedule a meal are available by calling 517-546-2534 or email legionpost141howell@gmail.com. (JM)