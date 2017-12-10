Brighton Police Extend "Pigs for Wigs" Program Another Month

December 10, 2017

If you see a Brighton Police officer and he is sporting a beard these days, there’s a good reason. The department held a “No Shave November” last month — in which officers were allowed to go the entire month without shaving — and decided to expand it another month, all for a very good cause. Each officer who grew a beard contributed $50 toward the “Pigs 4 Wigs” cause in November and was required to donate another $50 this month if he continued to wear a beard.



This marks the fifth year of the “Pigs 4 Wigs” effort, which was kicked off with the Milford Police Dept’s. annual “Boo Bash”. Pigs 4 Wigs is a local grassroots non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides wigs and support services at no charge to children and young adults experiencing hair loss due to cancer, burns, and other disorders. The wig recipients range in age from 3 to 18, and are located throughout Michigan.



Every wig provided is custom-fitted, age-appropriate, and individually cut and styled as requested by a child or teenager to help them feel comfortable and confident. The organization is committed to helping children cope by offering medical and educational support services at no cost to families. The program is based in St. Clair Shores and all services are funded entirely through contributions made by individuals, companies and organizations. (TT)

