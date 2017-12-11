Charges Filed In Death Of Hartland Man

Charges have been filed against a Fowlerville woman in connection with a Howell Township crash last September that killed a Hartland man.



53-year-old Sarah Jane Fluegel is set to be arraigned December 14th in 53rd District Court on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old Alan Zielinski was killed September 5th when his 2001 Jeep Cherokee was hit by Flugel’s 2016 Mazda 6 on Grand River Avenue east of Burkhart Road. The crash occurred where the roadway narrows down to one lane and authorities said at the time that road rage may have been at play. Zielinski’s Jeep was forced off the road and overturned, hitting a telephone pole, a tree and a cement pillar. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While alcohol was not suspected as a factor at the time of the crash, toxicology reports on Fluegel eventually came back positive for narcotics.



Known as Papa Z to family and friends, Zielinski (pictured) is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marsha, two children and two grandchildren. (JK)