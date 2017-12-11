Man Charged After Striking Public Safety Workers With Car, Leading Police On Chase

December 11, 2017

A man found passed out in his vehicle is facing several charges after fleeing, injuring public safety officials and leading police on a chase.



25-year-old Brian Cremeans of Leslie has been arraigned in connection with the incident. It happened shortly after 2am Saturday when members from the Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County EMS were dispatched to the Mobil Gas Station on Fowlerville Road in Handy Township for a subject passed out in his vehicle.



Authorities say Cremeans was unresponsive in a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am and when he awoke, he put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated, striking a member of the Fowlerville Fire Department as well as a Livingston County EMS worker. Both sustained minor injuries. The vehicle also struck an ice cooler, a Fowlerville fire truck and a Livingston County EMS ambulance before Cremeans fled on Fowlerville Road into the Village, where Fowlerville Police located his vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Cremeans continued to flee east on Grand River.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle and stop sticks were successfully deployed by a deputy near Grand River and Burkhart Road, deflating the driver’s side front and rear tires. The Sheriff’s office says deputies were eventually able to get the vehicle stopped at Highland Road and Cremeans resisted verbal commands, prompting deployment of a taser to take him into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder tells WHMI they do not feel any of those injuries were sustained during the incident, adding Cremeans made statements that he was possibly involved in an altercation prior to the Sheriff’s Office having contact with him. He remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is facing multiple charges including operating while intoxicated, felonious assault with a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, fleeing and eluding and resisting/obstructing police.



Warder says they’re very proud of the deputies and the way they responded, noting their actions made sure everyone was safe including the individual involved in the incident so they’re happy with the resolution. (JM)