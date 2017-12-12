Lingenfelter Collection Hosts Toys For Tots Event This Friday

December 12, 2017

There will be a final chance this Friday to both see a unique world-renowned car collection and help make sure every child has a Merry Christmas.



The Lingenfelter Collection in Green Oak Township will open its doors to the public this Friday from 1-4pm in exchange for a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. The 40,000 sq. ft. showroom on Lochlin Drive contains 150 unique cars including Corvettes, muscle cars and exotics.



This Friday will be ten days before Christmas and owner Ken Lingenfelter says they hope to really top off the list of needed toys so that the Marine Corps League and Salvation Army can then properly prepare and process the toys to those families most in need. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)