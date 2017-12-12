National Guard Colonel From Milford Appointed To Michigan Community Service Commission

December 12, 2017

A Milford man is among the latest appointees to a state commission.



Governor Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Scott Hiipakka of Milford to the Michigan Community Service Commission. Hiipakka is a colonel in the U.S. National Guard and is the program management director for the Executive Office of Governor Rick Snyder. He previously served as the senior strategic planner and advisor for the State of Michigan Flint Water Crisis. On the Commission, Hiipakka will represent experts in the delivery of human, educational, environmental, or public safety services to communities and persons.



Hiipakka holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising as a distinguished military graduate from Michigan State University, a graduate certificate of bioterrorism and a master of professional studies in homeland security from Penn State University, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United State Army War College. He replaces Dayne Walling.



The 25-member commission is said to foster a culture of service by providing vision and resources to strengthen communities through volunteerism. It also develops a three-year comprehensive community and national service plan that is updated annually.



Hiipakka was one of three appointments announced, along with three re-appointments. Jessica Ives of Grass Lake and Kelsey Snyder of Ann Arbor were appointed, while Beverly Grant of Grand Rapids, Christine Lanning of Battle Creek, and Judith Watson-Olson of Gwinn were re-appointed.



Governor Snyder says the dedication of the individuals to community service will make them a great asset to the commission. Members will serve three-year terms expiring October 1st, 2020. Twitter photo. (JM)