Bell Ringers Still Needed For Salvation Army Kettles

December 13, 2017

With less than two weeks left before Christmas, the Salvation Army of Livingston County is looking for additional help with their red kettle campaign.



One of the biggest challenges facing the Salvation Army this holiday season has been an insufficient number of volunteer bell ringers. The organization has had a difficult time filling the slots in some of their busier locations, leaving them without anyone to help collect donations for hours at a time at points. Major Prezza Morrison said that bell ringing can be a positive family or team building opportunity. She said anybody can sign up and participate in this charitable cause, from individuals, to families, to businesses. Morrison said the Salvation Army takes care of everything you need once you’re there. All you have to do is smile, say “Merry Christmas,” and thank people when they donate.



The red kettle Christmas campaign is responsible for roughly 1/3rd of the Salvation Army’s yearly budget. Along with helping people during the holiday season, it also benefits programs that provide food, clothing, and utility assistance year round. They are roughly halfway to their goal of $385,000, but time is running out. Morrison said she has faith that the community will come through, and that the more kettles they can man, the easier it will be to reach it. Anyone wishing to help can sign up for a time through the link below. Ringers are needed every day through Christmas Eve. (MK)