Brighton, Fowlerville & Pinckney Declare Snow Emergencies

December 13, 2017

The city of Brighton and the villages of Fowlerville and Pinckney have declared snow emergencies with the forecast calling for a significant accumulation of snow.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until midnight with heavy snow expected and total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Brighton officials say their emergency will be in effect through 7am Thursday, December 14th, while Fowlerville’s will expire at noon. Pinckney’s declaration will last through 5pm Thursday.



The intention is to allow DPW crews the opportunity to clear the streets so that crews can properly remove snow and ice. All vehicles parked along the designated snow emergency routes in the municipalities will be either ticketed or towed. (JK)