Wanted Felon Arrested In Howell

December 13, 2017

Local police have found and arrested a wanted felon.



38-year-old Edward Franklin Hulbert was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Burwick Farms apartment complex, located on West Highland Road in Howell. Howell Police had received an anonymous tip and upon arrival, found Hulbert seated near the door inside one of the apartments. Hulbert, who is known to have an extensive and violent criminal history, reportedly was taken into custody without incident. Hulbert has been lodged in the Livingston County Jail and charges are pending.



Hulbert was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants; one for a probation violation on a felony assault charge and another for aggravated stalking. In October, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information that Hulbert was at an address on Bates Street in the City of Howell. The Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team was activated, but Hulbert was not found at the residence at that time.



Hulbert is a registered sex offender, related to a 2003 conviction of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit sexual penetration. (DK)