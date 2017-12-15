Christmas Blessings Delivered To Area Seniors

December 15, 2017

A local charity has continued its Christmas tradition of delivering gifts to low income senior citizens around the area.



Livingston County Catholic Charities completed its annual Christmas Blessings project this past week. Under the direction of Director of Senior Services Suzi Snyder, the team worked with many individuals, schools, churches, and businesses to hold food drives, paper drives, and Christmas gift drives, and more. As a result, the group of over 50 volunteers delivered 91 boxes that served and will serve 112 seniors. Each delivery box contained boxed and canned goods, fresh fruit, a Dearborn Sausage ham, and cleaning and hygiene items. There were also homemade cookies and Christmas cards made by local children.



Christmas Blessings began in 1988 as the brainchild of retired Senior Services Director Darlene Fraley and a local farmer who had 300 pounds of potatoes that he needed cleared out storage. (MK)