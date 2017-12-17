Hamburg Township Seeking New Director Of Accounting

Hamburg Township is accepting applications for a new director of accounting. The director of accounting will oversee the coordination and administration of the Hamburg Township and Portage Base Lakes Sewer Authority accounting, financial reporting, and cash management. They will also have responsibilities with audit and budget preparation. The position is full time, salaried, and exempt. The 2017 salary range for the job in Hamburg Township is between $71,000 and $92,000 and will be negotiated based on experience. The township is looking for qualified candidates with a bachelor’s degree in accounting or business administration, and 6 to 8 years of related government accounting and supervisory experience. To apply, send a letter of interest and complete resume to: Mike Dolan, Township Clerk, P.O. Box 157, Hamburg, MI 48139-0157 or email mdolan@hamburg.mi.us. Additional information on this position can be found at www.hamburg.mi.us/government/job_postings.php. (MK)