Wanted Man Arraigned On Stalking Charge

December 14, 2017

Arraignment has been held for a wanted felon recently captured by police.



38-year-old Edward Franklin Hulbert of Howell was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Burwick Farms apartment complex on West Highland Road. Howell Police had received an anonymous tip and upon arrival, found Hulbert seated near the door inside one of the apartments. Hulbert, who is known to have an extensive and violent criminal history, reportedly was taken into custody without incident.



Hulbert was arraigned Wednesday on one count of aggravated stalking. Hulbert was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants; one for the aforementioned charge and another for a probation violation on a felony assault charge. Court records indicate the aggravated stalking incident occurred September 27th. A warrant for Hulbert’s arrest was issued October 5th and a week later, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information that Hulbert was at an address on Bates Street in the City of Howell. The Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team was activated, but Hulbert was not found at the residence at that time. He remained at large until earlier this week.



Hulbert is a registered sex offender, related to a 2003 conviction of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit sexual penetration. He is being held in the county jail on a $20,000 bond and is due back in court December 27th. (DK)