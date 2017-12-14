Star Wars Fan Collecting Donations For Nonprofit While Awaiting Movie Release

December 14, 2017

A longtime Star Wars fan is camping out and collecting donations for a nonprofit as he awaits the release of the franchise’s newest movie.



Bryan Howes of Hartland set up a tent and space heater outside of the Brighton MJR movie theater earlier this afternoon and will stay there for the next 24 hours. Though Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters this evening, Howes is waiting until tomorrow to see the film. In the meantime, he’s collecting donations for the Stuffed Love Collection, a nonprofit organization he and his daughter created a few years ago.



Howes is collecting children’s clothing, blankets, toys, stuffed animals, travel coffee mugs, and monetary donations. The items will be given to homeless and animal shelters, children and senior homes, and emergency response stations. Howes tells WHMI he's been a huge Star Wars fan for awhile and started the tradition two years ago when The Force Awakens movie was released.



Howes says he and his daughter started Stuffed Love because they want to do as much as they can in the community by partnering with numerous organizations. He will be camped out until 3pm tomorrow and encourages anyone coming to see the movie to stop by his tent to help give back. May the force be with you Bryan Howes. (DK)