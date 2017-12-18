Arraignment Held For Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

December 18, 2017

A Fowlerville woman has been arraigned on charges connected to a crash that killed a Hartland man last September.



53-year-old Sarah Jane Fluegel was arraigned Thursday in 53rd District Court on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old Alan Zielinski was killed September 5th when his 2001 Jeep Cherokee was hit by Fluegel’s 2016 Mazda 6 on Grand River Avenue east of Burkhart Road.



The crash occurred where the roadway narrows down to one lane and authorities said at the time, road rage may have been at play. Zielinski’s Jeep was forced off the road and overturned, hitting a telephone pole, a tree, and a cement pillar. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While alcohol was not suspected as a factor at the time of the crash, toxicology reports on Fluegel eventually came back positive for narcotics. She is due back in court December 27th for a probable cause conference, which will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.





Known as Papa Z to family and friends, Alan Zielinski is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marsha, two children and two grandchildren. (JK/DK)