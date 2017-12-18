Milford Man Sentenced To Prison For Daughter's Death

December 18, 2017

A sentence has been handed down to a Milford man in the death of his infant daughter.



26-year-old Keith Allen Brown pleaded no contest last month to a count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-month-old daughter, Sophia Grace Brown. On Thursday he was sentenced to serve between two and 22 and half years in prison. Milford Police, fire and EMS responded to a 911 call from Brown February 2nd stating his daughter was not responsive. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say Brown appeared highly intoxicated and initially stated he didn’t know what happened, and that the baby had fallen asleep on a mattress on the floor. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol level above .31%, or nearly four times the legal limit.



Brown later changed his story and said he had fallen asleep on the couch with his daughter between his arm and body. There was shifting at some point, which caused the child to suffocate. (JK)