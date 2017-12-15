Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend Underway

December 15, 2017

The Michigan State Police Brighton Post and others are taking part in a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic crashes and fatalities on highways as Christmas approaches.



The annual Operation C.A.R.E. or Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts Lifesaver Weekend is currently underway. The purpose of the initiative is to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities resulting from crashes caused by dangerous driving behaviors. MSP Director Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue says it’s a very busy travel time as families and loved ones are celebrating, shopping and participating in other festive functions but distractions are everywhere. She says troopers will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to impaired drivers and motorists exhibiting any unsafe driving, including not wearing their safety belt, texting while driving and traveling too fast for weather conditions.



The Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend runs through 11:59pm Sunday. Last year, seven fatal traffic crashes resulted in seven deaths over the Lifesaver Weekend. (JM)