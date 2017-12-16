SEMCOG 2045 Forecast Details Expected Development For Livingston County

December 16, 2017

Community members can get a glimpse of a regional development forecast that is looking 30 or so years into the future.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, is developing a 2045 Forecast that details the organization’s long-range planning for transportation, water and air quality, and community and economic development in its focus region. Livingston County is a part of SEMCOG’s area of focus, and a draft of the county’s 2045 Forecast summary has already been completed and posted on the organization’s website. In the coming years, SEMCOG foresees an increase in population and the number of households in the area, but a decrease in household size. A draft of the forecast details the expected increase or decrease for each sector in every municipality in Livingston County.



SEMCOG’s policy body is planning to act on approving the new 2045 forecast in February, but community members can view the forecast draft online in the meantime. SEMCOG is also encouraging local officials to review the draft and submit questions, concerns, or information about new jobs and developments that are expected to have a significant impact on the region’s future. SEMCOG is asking the input be submitted by January 12th in order to potentially include it in the finalized 2045 forecast. The draft can be viewed at the link below. (DK)