Longtime Livingston County Road Commission Employee Retiring

December 16, 2017

A longtime employee with the Livingston County Road Commission is retiring at the end of the year.



A resolution honoring Rick Little was adopted at a recent meeting of the board of Livingston County Road Commissioners. Little is retiring after 39 years as the technical services supervisor of the engineering department. He started out as an engineering aid and assisted in the construction of roads and bridges, conducted field surveys and performed data traffic collection. He eventually transitioned to the role of principle designer of road projects and developed standards for electronic drafting and helped build the Livingston County Road Commission’s computer network.



Little’s retirement will be effective December 31st. Photo: Linked In. (JM)