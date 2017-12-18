Oakland Road Commission: Don't Plow Or Shovel Snow Onto Roads

Area residents and businesses are being reminded of winter snow plowing and shoveling etiquette.



The Road Commission for Oakland County reminds that it is illegal under Michigan law to shovel or plow snow or ice onto any road or highway, or to deposit snow on a road or road shoulder in such a way that it blocks motorists’ views of traffic. The Road Commission says unfortunately, there have been problems in some areas lately. It creates a safety problem for motorists and additional work for the Road Commission, which sometimes has to re-plow the road, meaning it will take longer to get to other roads and into subdivisions.



RCOC spokesman Craig Bryson tells WHMI not only are there safety issues but it makes everything just take that much longer and the law is very clear. In some cases, crews have been working around the clock for several days and then have to go back. He says it does not help with efficiency and the time and equipment could be better spent elsewhere.



Violators could face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $100 and/or a jail sentence of up to 90 days. (JM)