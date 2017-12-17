Escaped Chelsea Area Boot Camp Prisoner Located, Hospitalized

December 17, 2017

A prisoner from a boot camp north of Chelsea who briefly escaped has been admitted to an area hospital following his capture. 37-year-old Matthew Genther walked away from the Special Alternative Incarceration facility on Waterloo Road Saturday at about 3 p.m. He was found less than two hours later by state police in an unoccupied home a short distance away. He was injured from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds, according to the Michigan Dept. of Corrections. Genther had been on probation for possession of methamphetamine, but violated the terms and was ordered to undergo the treatment program by a Van Buren County judge. Those in the minimum security program near Chelsea are able to walk away, and a department spokesman said that policy is under review for possible changes. (TT)

