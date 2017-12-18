Howell American Legion To Host 36th Annual Christmas Day Dinner

December 18, 2017

Anyone in need of a holiday meal or maybe just some company is being invited to Christmas Day dinner at the American Legion Post 141 in Howell.



As it has for more than three decades, the legion will host a free dinner next Monday to anyone in need. Club manager Melissa Beck says they were able to feed around 460 people last year, cooking a total of 36 turkeys. This year’s dinner will be held from noon until 4pm on Christmas Day at Post 141 on Grand River. Beck stresses that it is open to the general public, not just veterans. The post also picks up the Meals on Wheels program on Christmas Day to ensure everyone in need gets to enjoy dinner.





For more information on how to take part or even how to volunteer, call the post at 517-546-2534 or email; legionpost141howell@gmail.com (JK)