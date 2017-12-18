Preparations Underway For Milford's Annual MLK Day Celebration

December 18, 2017

Organizers of Milford’s yearly MLK Day Celebration are encouraging residents to participate in various programs that will be a part of the main event.



The 13th annual celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Sunday, January 14th, and will include the March On Main event through downtown, as well as announcement of the winners in the art, writing, and multimedia contest. Isaac Perry, Chair of the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee says residents of all ages are encouraged to creatively interpret this year’s theme, “His Dream Still Lives”. Submissions are due by January 5th.



Another event leading up to the celebration is a food drive to benefit the Community Sharing Outreach Center, which serves local families in need. Beginning January 1st, bins will be placed throughout downtown Milford to collect ingredients for a soup recipe. A list of those ingredients has been posted on the event’s website.



Then on Monday, January 15th, volunteers will assemble packages containing the ingredients to make the soup, which will be given to food-insecure families. The packaging project is the celebration’s way of paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.’s belief in the importance of community service. Additional celebration, contest, and food drive details can be found at the link below. (DK)