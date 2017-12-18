Local Robotics Team On Winning Alliance At State Championship

A local robotics team is advancing to the next level after being a member of the winning alliance at a state championship.



Team KAOS, one of Howell’s FIRST Tech Challenge teams returned from the FTC State Championship with some new hardware for the trophy case; a State Championship trophy. After finishing qualifying rounds in 11th place, Team KAOS was selected to be part of an alliance with the Hexasonics from Allendale and the Green Mustaches from Northville. Working together, the teams advanced to the final round of the event, where they won two out of three matches to claim the championship title. Team KAOS will now advance to the FTC Super Regionals event this March in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Only 13 teams from Michigan advance to compete in the Super Regionals competition. Howell’s other FTC team, Team KILTS, finished the qualifying rounds in fourth place and was also selected to compete in the division quarterfinals as part of an alliance. While the alliance was eliminated in the quarterfinals, the team’s performance qualified them to also advance to the Super Regionals event.



This year’s FTC game this year is First Relic Recovery. In the game, teams earn points by collecting and stacking glyphs in a cryptobox in certain patterns and by placing the relic in the relic recovery zone.



Two of Howell’s FIRST Lego League (FLL) teams also competed this weekend at the FLL State Championship. In the event, the Brick Bosses claimed the second place Mechanical Design Award while the Mustache Monsters finished the competition in 11th place. (JK)