Brighton & Green Oak Fire Departments Ring Bells For Salvation Army

December 19, 2017

Firefighters from two local departments took time to ring bells for the Salvation Army of Livingston County this past weekend.



Last Saturday, the Brighton Area Fire Department once again took over Red Kettle locations all over Brighton and Green Oak Township. The Brighton and Green Oak Fire Departments partnered up this year, and firefighters rang at six of the 16 locations, ringing for a total of 54 hours. This marks the 17th year that the Brighton Area Fire Department has been taking over kettles for the local Corps, which officials say makes a huge impact on donation totals. This year, the combined departments brought in over $8,300 in donations - almost $2,000 more than last year. As of Monday, December 17th, the Salvation Army had raised $252,170.21 – or 64% of their overall goal of $385,000. With one week remaining for bell ringing, the Salvation Army is asking the community to help reach that goal.



The Red Kettles will be out through this Saturday to collect monetary donations. The Salvation Army’s Corps Community Center, located at 503 Lake Street in Howell, will be open through Friday this week and then Tuesday through Friday next week, to accept donations. Those unable to make a donation in person can also make donations online through the provided link. Facebook photo. (JM)