Fowlerville Man Enters Plea To Assault

December 19, 2017

A Fowlerville man has admitted to charges connected to a domestic abuse incident.



24-year-old Michael Glenn Fielding recently pleaded guilty to one count each of domestic abuse and attempting to interrupt electronic communications. The charges stem from the November 5th incident, which began when a Howell woman Fielding was living with asked him to leave her house. The woman reportedly told Fielding she wanted a break from him, which led to an argument. The victim told police he then threw her to the ground, slammed her head against the floor, and pinned her down. She says he put his finger in her mouth and pulled her head to the side, at which point she bit his finger and slapped his face to make him get off of her. That’s when she said Fielding swung a pair of keys on a lanyard at her, hitting her in the face. When she tried to reach for her cellphone, he grabbed it and threw it behind the bed, telling her not to think about calling the police.



Fielding reportedly was the one to call 911 and told dispatch a female was out of control and screaming. He met a responding Howell Police officer in the driveway and said the woman had slapped him and he took her to the ground to defend himself. After hearing from both Fielding and the victim, and viewing their injuries, officers placed him under arrest.



Authorities say there have been several calls reporting verbal domestic situations between the two in the last year, including a July incident that led to a request for assault and battery charges to be filed against Fielding. He is set to be sentenced January 16th. (JK)