Suspect Wanted In Armed Robbery At Hartland Arby's

December 20, 2017

Authorities are working to locate the man who robbed the Arby’s in Hartland Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 10:30pm Monday on a report of an armed robbery at the Arby’s located on M-59/ East Highland Road near US-23. Store employees reported that they were closing when the suspect approached them near the rear door and demanded that they take him to their safe. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery but neither of the employees were injured in the incident.



The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark blue workout pants with a black ski mask. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money during the incident. A K9 track was attempted but was unable to locate the subject. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Brighton City Police Department.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau at 517-546-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. (JM)