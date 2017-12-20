Northfield Township Seeks ZBA Members In New Year

Northfield Township is still accepting applications for individuals interested in becoming a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.



There are currently terms ending for one member and one alternate on December 31st. The ZBA meets on the 3rd Monday of each month as needed and each member serves a three year term. ZBA members are appointed by the Board of Trustees. The ZBA has the ability to grant variances or exemptions to the Zoning Ordinance in instances where there is evidence of hardship. The ZBA hears different types of appeals including interpretations of the zoning ordinance text or map, appeals of administrative decisions, variances of development standards, and other specific duties associated with ordinance non-conformity.



Information on how to submit letters of interest is available on the Northfield Township website. The link is provided. (JM)