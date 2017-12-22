Anonymous Donor To Match Donations To Salvation Army Of Livingston County

December 22, 2017

An anonymous donor is hoping to help those in need by matching funds as the Salvation Army of Livingston County looks to reach its Christmas goal.



The anonymous donor has agreed to match all red kettle donations through December 23rd, and then all other donations through the end of the year, up to the $50,000. Major Prezza Morrison with the local community Corps says they hope the generosity of the donor will help them reach this year’s Christmas goal of $385,000. Christmas Eve is typically one of The Salvation Army’s highest collection days but it falls on a Sunday, a day the nonprofit does not collect so officials say any boost in donations will make a huge difference. Morrison says all funds stay in the community and the generosity of all donors to date is very humbling, especially considering there are still many people struggling who choose to give as well.



Morrison says funds raised help support programs and services for over 4,000 local families and individuals in times of need, 365 days a year across Livingston County. She says the red kettle donations ensure the local Corps can continue to provide more than just food and shelter to those in need but also youth programs, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope family assistance and many other vital services. In addition to the red kettles at locations throughout Livingston County through Saturday, there are a variety of other ways to donate through the end of the year to help the local Corps receive the matching funds. Supporters can make a tax deductible contribution to The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign through December 31st by:



o Visiting www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org

o Texting HOPELC to 41444 to donate via mobile phone

o Calling 517-295-4342

o Sending/dropping off cash, a check or money order, made payable to The Salvation Army of Livingston, to: 503 Lake Street, P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844 (JM)