Man Who Struck Public Safety Workers And Fled From Police Headed To Trial

December 26, 2017

A man who injured public safety officials and led a police chase has been bound over for trial.



25-year-old Brian Cremeans of Leslie appeared in 53rd District Court Wednesday where a judge determined there was enough evidence to send his case to trial. He was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on charges including felonious assault, fleeing a police officer, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.



The charges stem from the December 9th incident, which began when Cremeans was found passed out in his vehicle around 2am at the Mobil Gas Station on Fowlerville Road in Handy Township. Authorities say Cremeans was unresponsive and when he awoke, he put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated, striking a member of the Fowlerville Fire Department and a Livingston County EMS worker. Both sustained minor injuries.



The vehicle also struck an ice cooler, a Fowlerville fire truck, and a Livingston County EMS ambulance before Cremeans fled on Fowlerville Road into the Village, where Fowlerville Police located his vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Cremeans continued to flee east on Grand River, however stop sticks deployed by deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deflated two of the vehicle’s tires. After deputies stopped the vehicle, Cremeans resisted verbal commands, prompting deployment of a taser to take him into custody.



Future court dates for Cremeans have not been set at this time. (JM/DK)

