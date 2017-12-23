Intoxicated Driver Who Drove Car Into Ditch Headed To Trial

December 23, 2017

A Green Oak Township man has been bound over on charges connected to an incident in which he drove while intoxicated, then allegedly gave false details to police about crashing his car.



25-year-old Thomas Dean Blackledge is charged with a felony count of resisting/obstructing or assaulting a police officer, along with misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, assault and battery and indecent exposure. In 53rd District Court Wednesday, a judge determined there was enough evidence to bind Blackledge over for trial.



Blackledge was charged as a result of the November 12th incident, which began when Green Oak Police responded to the scene of a car crash at Leman Road and M-36 around 4:45am. Officers found that the vehicle Blackledge was driving had gone off the roadway into a ditch, sustaining significant front end damage. Police Chief Jason Pless says Blackledge told officers another vehicle had crossed the centerline and hit him, but there was no evidence that was true.



After failing sobriety tests at the crash scene, Blackledge was taken to the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Medical Center for a blood draw. Once there, however, Pless says he became belligerent and refused to have his blood drawn, resisting an officer and a nurse, and kicking a security officer attempting to assist. Pless says Blackledge also kept exposing himself and screaming obscenities.



Future court dates for Blackledge have not been set at this time. (JK/DK)