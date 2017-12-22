Howell Township Family Looking For Help After Suffering Multiple Tragedies

December 22, 2017

A local woman is looking for help for her family which lost her brother and her parent’s house in separate incidents this month.



Mindi Patterson and her family from Howell Township lost her brother Tommy on December 7th. Mindi said they are still awaiting the autopsy report, but suspect that her brother who struggled with a drug addiction, relapsed and overdosed, possibly on opiates. Three days after laying him to rest, Patterson said she was awoken by her mom telling them they needed to evacuate the house with urgency. She, her wife, and their child escaped the burning house, but the garage, her parents room, and her brother’s room were destroyed. The rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage.



Howell Area Fire Department Chief Andy Pless said they arrived to the call at the Patterson’s house at 8:30am on Sunday the 17th and had the fire under control in 15 to 20 minutes. Pless said by the time they arrived there was already significant damage and the house is now uninhabitable. The family also lost one of their cats in the fire. The former residents of the house are now all staying with relatives.



Mindi says her father, Tom, is too proud to ask for help; though she is amazed at the support they’ve received thus far. Their insurance only covers so much and the family does not have the means to rebuild their home themselves. To help her parents, she has set up youcaring account to help with funds to go towards a new home, furniture, and clothes. That campaign can be found at www.youcaring.com/tomandginapatterson-1047432. (Photo- youcaring.com)MK

