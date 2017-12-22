New Assistant Superintendent For Administrative Services Hired In South Lyon Schools

South Lyon Community Schools has a new assistant superintendent for administrative services.



The Board of Education voted to approve the hiring of Ben Kirby earlier this month, effective January 29th. Kirby comes from Ionia Public Schools, where he has been since 2007. He’s an experienced educator who started out teaching but moved into administration. He has served as an assistant principal and principal at the middle and high school levels before becoming an associate superintendent for the last eleven years. Kirby’s background also includes many years of volunteerism in the community.



The South Lyon Herald reports Kirby’s current responsibilities in Ionia are similar to those he’ll be taking on with South Lyon Community Schools and that his depth of knowledge and experience will allow for a smooth transition. Photo: Ionia Public Schools. (JM)