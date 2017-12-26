Hartland Firefighters Fight Blaze In Zero Degree Temperatures

December 26, 2017

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze as outside temperatures hovered around zero.



At approximately 2:15am, the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority was dispatched to a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, crews from Engine 63 and Engine 60 found fire in the attic space and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and save the home from further damage. The home suffered minor smoke damage as well as some damaged drywall and insulation. Officials said crews did a great job and noted the outside temperature was zero, which typically makes operations more difficult.



Meanwhile with the recent snowfall and holiday gatherings, the fire department says subdivisions, tight streets, and other communities tend to get congested with cars parking on the side of the road but fire trucks need to get through in case of an emergency. Officials ask that individuals avoid parking in the road if possible, as fire trucks are much bigger than the average vehicle. Facebook photo. (JM)