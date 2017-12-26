Workshop To Aid Business Owners With "Presence And Bearing"

Local business owners are being invited to Brighton for the latest in a line of workshops to help them with intangibles that can lead to success.



The Senior Core of Retired Executives, or SCORE, is a volunteer non-profit organization that has spent more than 50 years helping small businesses get off the ground. Their next free workshop is coming to the Brighton District Library to help educate business owners and is focused on “presence and bearing.” It will take place on New Year’s Day from 7pm until 8:30pm.



SCORE Mentor Ken Kuna said it is important for small businesspeople in the community to know that SCORE is there to help them. Too often, he says, young entrepreneurs don’t have knowledgeable people to go to or bounce ideas off of, and that is where SCORE Mentors become really valuable. For this workshop, Mentors will be onhand to help interested parties with the importance of branding, passion, body language, and how to demonstrate that you are living your business’s message.



Registration is appreciated. To sign up for this free event, call the Brighton library at (810) 229-6571. (MK)