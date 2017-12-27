Police Identify Fowlerville Man Who Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

December 27, 2017

Police have released the name of a local man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident on Christmas Day.



Howell Police Chief George Basar tells WHMI responding officers found 18-year-old Jarred William Burns of Fowlerville dead as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. The incident occurred around 11:30pm Christmas Day at a home located on the 200 block of Tomkins in the City of Howell. Basar says preliminary investigation indicates it was self-inflicted but the investigation is continuing.



Several witnesses were present at the time of the shooting and further details are not being released. (JM/DK)

